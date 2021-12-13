Business owners step up to cover deputy raises in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sheriff Travis Roush was requesting different levels of pay raises. There were three levels of proposed raises. Hourly the increased levels were a dollar raise, two dollars, and three dollars. The pay increase failed by a 4-3 vote. But that's not the end of the story.
Roush has been working to retain employees for the last year. This has required some new tactics. Recently the sheriff's office has begun to offer sign-on bonuses and other methods to attract employees. All in efforts of evening the employment playing field for Martin county.
After that failed vote another tactic came into play. But this time it came from a local business owner. Jason and Pam Loughmiller decided to pay for the pay increase out of their own pockets. Paying for the highest proposed increase. Roughly $5,000 a year for each deputy.
Roush says, "When Mr. Loughmiller came back in. He found the appropriate segway. He said I think I have a solution. Offered to cover the gap with his own personal funds. It was amazing. Immediately led to a standing ovation. Just a fantastic act."