Indiana's AG joins lawsuit, alleging reality company broke state law to deceive customers

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing a realty company for allegedly breaking the state's law and deceiving consumers.
He joins several other attorneys general in the claim. According to the lawsuit, MV Realty offers "loan alternatives" if customers agree to use the company as their only real estate broker.
That broker license is allegedly expired in Indiana.
The contract also states homeowners give over the right to sell and put a lien on their home to the company. On top of that, heirs of estates also inherit the contract and will have to work exclusively with MV Realty.
The lawsuit aims to do three things:
- Stop MV Realty from sending robocalls to people on the state and federal do not call list
- Discontinue collections
- Discharge all liens against homeowner's properties
Hoosiers impacted by MV Realty are asked to file a complaint with the attorney general's consumer protection division.