Foster Friendly app connects families to deals and services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana group is working to connect foster families with business discounts and support services.
Indiana Kids Belong is a chapter of America’s Kids Belong. The organization’s mission is to empower and equip the community to improve the lives of foster children.
It is promoting its free Foster Friendly app that works as an all-in-one source for restaurant deals, entertainment discounts, and community services like foodbanks and clothing closets.
Alyssa Clark is the Community Engagement Manager for Indiana Kids Belong. Clark works with individuals, businesses, and faith groups to help them find ways to make a positive impact on the lives of foster kids.
“These are businesses that have said we want to do our part. We also want these families to know they’re welcome in our establishment.”
Clarks says, nationally, fifty-percent of foster parents quit after the first placement or within the first year of fostering. She says this is largely due to a lack of community and social support.
“We feel that it’s really important for every community member to figure out how they can make an impact so we often say, not everyone can be a foster parent, but everybody can do something.”
The Foster Friendly app is free for everyone and is available in the App Store and Google Play. Foster families and businesses can sign-up through the app. The organization is also looking for ambassadors to spread the word and recruit businesses for the app.
