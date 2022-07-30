Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute!
A new boutique opened its doors today, and you won't believe how old the owner is!
Keegan Beeler is going to be a freshman at Indiana State University this fall. She's just 18 years old.
On Saturday, she took a huge step in her career!
It was the grand opening of her new storefront -- it's called Graceful Bloom Boutique.
This isn't anything new for this young business owner, she's been selling her clothing online for two years.
"There's no way I could've gotten here without all of this work that I've had over the past two years with my followers and then with my family. There are no words that could describe what I'm feeling right now. I'm on top of the moon right now," owner Keegan Beeler said.
Graceful Bloom Boutique is located at 421 Wabash Avenue, next to Tacos and Tequila.
You can also check it out online.