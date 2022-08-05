Bus drivers at the Northeast School Corporation to see a pay increase

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As schools get ready for the new school year, they need to fill out faculty positions.
The school has recently struggled to fill positions for the upcoming school year and are looking for new forms of incentive to attract people to apply. So to make sure the school has of bus drivers for this year, the Northeast School Corporation is raising the position's wage.
Now, bus drivers will be making $100 a day with benefits.
The school encourages anyone who has a yellow card to apply.
To apply, go here, and click on the link under Job Postings called Bus Driver Posting.