Burn bans issued for several Wabash Valley counties

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several counties are declaring burn bans as dry weather continues.
In Illinois, Crawford and Jasper counties have banned outdoor burning.
Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan noted this does not include outdoor grilling.
In Indiana, Martin and Vermillion counties have also implemented burn bans.
The Martin County commissioners' order states campfires are only allowed if they're enclosed in a fire ring of 23 inches in diameter by 6 inches high or larger.
The commissioners also said to refrain from using aerial firework devices.
The burn bans are in effect until further notice.
The latest Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions across most of the News 10 viewing area.
Moderate drought has developed across parts Clark, Cumberland and Edgar counties.