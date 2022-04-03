Burglary call leads to a drug arrest

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rockville Police Department responded to a 911 burglary call on Saturday.
They say this happened at a home on Jefferson street.
Police say the man inside the home stated someone else was in his house that should not be there and that he was locked in a room with a firearm.
When police arrived, the man met the officer at the front door and was armed with a handgun. Police say the handgun was immediately secured by the officer for his safety due to the erratic behavior of the resident.
Upon searching, police say the officers did not find anyone in the home. However, while checking the home, officers say they found what appeared to be meth and a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia.
The resident was then identified as Andrew G. Witherell. Police say he admitted to having meth, heroin, and paraphernalia in the home.
Witherell also stated told officers that he was unsure of whether or not there were any other illegal substances because of his drug use and impairment.
All evidence was collected and Witherell was taken into custody. He is at the Parke County Jail.
He faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance while armed with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe