Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Burglary call leads to a drug arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rockville Police Department responded to a 911 burglary call on Saturday.

They say this happened at a home on Jefferson street.

Police say the man inside the home stated someone else was in his house that should not be there and that he was locked in a room with a firearm.

When police arrived, the man met the officer at the front door and was armed with a handgun. Police say the handgun was immediately secured by the officer for his safety due to the erratic behavior of the resident.

Upon searching, police say the officers did not find anyone in the home. However, while checking the home, officers say they found what appeared to be meth and a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia.

The resident was then identified as Andrew G. Witherell. Police say he admitted to having meth, heroin, and paraphernalia in the home. 

Witherell also stated told officers that he was unsure of whether or not there were any other illegal substances because of his drug use and impairment.

All evidence was collected and Witherell was taken into custody. He is at the Parke County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance while armed with a deadly weapon
  • Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe

