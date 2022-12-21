 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Bundling up and strapping in - how to keep your kids safe and warm while traveling

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is creeping in, and millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. As temperatures drop, puffy jackets are a go-to in keeping kids warm in their car seats, but it's more dangerous than you might think.

Nearly 90% of parents are using car seats incorrectly, putting children's lives at risk. That is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

When kids wear puffy jackets, it leaves more space between their body and the harness, essentially making the harness ineffective.

Dahlia Rizk is a Child Passenger Safety Technician and the owner of Buckle Me Baby Coats.

They are car-seat safe winter coats.

She says you want your child to be strapped into the seat as tight as possible -- in case of an accident.

"People believe that all of that padding underneath actually acts as a safety protective bubble which is a huge misconception. If you are in a car crash you want to see bruising on your body whether you are an adult or a child," Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk said.

She says there are ways you can keep your child warm without a puffy coat.

You can put the coat on the child backwards, after you buckle them in. You can put a blanket on top of your child, or you can try out one of the Buckle Me Baby Coats.