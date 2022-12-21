Bundling up and strapping in - how to keep your kids safe and warm while traveling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is creeping in, and millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. As temperatures drop, puffy jackets are a go-to in keeping kids warm in their car seats, but it's more dangerous than you might think.
Nearly 90% of parents are using car seats incorrectly, putting children's lives at risk. That is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
When kids wear puffy jackets, it leaves more space between their body and the harness, essentially making the harness ineffective.
Dahlia Rizk is a Child Passenger Safety Technician and the owner of Buckle Me Baby Coats.
They are car-seat safe winter coats.
She says you want your child to be strapped into the seat as tight as possible -- in case of an accident.
"People believe that all of that padding underneath actually acts as a safety protective bubble which is a huge misconception. If you are in a car crash you want to see bruising on your body whether you are an adult or a child," Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk said.
She says there are ways you can keep your child warm without a puffy coat.
You can put the coat on the child backwards, after you buckle them in. You can put a blanket on top of your child, or you can try out one of the Buckle Me Baby Coats.