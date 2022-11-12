 Skip to main content
...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...

A quick moving system will track through the Ohio Valley early
Saturday spreading light precipitation across Central Indiana.
With colder air expanding into the region, most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.

Snow accumulations will be light, ranging from a dusting to up to
an inch... with the highest amounts expected across South Central
and Southern Indiana. Most snow accumulation will be on elevated
surfaces and grassy areas, but some slick spots are likely to
develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.

Building collapses on Main Street in Olney

Olney Cleaners Building Collapse

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County.

The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening.

The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney.

Main Street between North Boone Street and North Morgan Street remains closed at this time. 

News 10 has reached out to the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office for more information. 

We will update you once we learn more. 

