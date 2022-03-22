Building being demolished erupts in flames

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute building already scheduled for demolition has caught fire.
The fire broke out at the former Columbian Home Products building around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Terre Haute Fire Department says large burning debris has blown into nearby yards.
Crews are not attempting to save the building, because it was already being slowly demolished.
The Terre Haute Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of North 19th and Ash Streets as crews continue to work. Power has also been shut off in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.