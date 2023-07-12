"Build A Boat" event to benefit local nonprofit

Little Warrior Wishes of Washington, Ind., needs the public's help to create memories for children with terminal illnesses and their families.
The organization will host its first "Build A Boat" event on Saturday, July 29 at Washington's Eastside Park.
Registration and boat inspection begins at 9 a.m. with launch at 10 a.m. Registration is $10 per team.
The winner in each age group will receive $100 and spectators will select the best boats, which will get a trophy.
The boats can only be made of cardboard and tape and must hold a passenger or object of at least 50 pounds. Life jackets must be worn.
All proceeds from the "Build A Boat" event will be used to purchase an adaptive kayak and canoe for future Little Warrior Wishes events.