 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Build A Boat" event to benefit local nonprofit

  • Updated
  • 0

Little Warrior Wishes of Washington, Ind., needs the public's help to create memories for children with terminal illnesses and their families.

The organization will host its first "Build A Boat" event on Saturday, July 29 at Washington's Eastside Park.

Registration and boat inspection begins at 9 a.m. with launch at 10 a.m. Registration is $10 per team.

The winner in each age group will receive $100 and spectators will select the best boats, which will get a trophy.

The boats can only be made of cardboard and tape and must hold a passenger or object of at least 50 pounds. Life jackets must be worn.

All proceeds from the "Build A Boat" event will be used to purchase an adaptive kayak and canoe for future Little Warrior Wishes events.

Recommended for you