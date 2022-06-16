 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Buffalo shooting suspect said he committed massacre 'for the future of the White race' in note apologizing to his family, affidavit says

The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket apologized to his family for carrying out the mass shooting, writing in a note he "had to commit this attack" because he cared "for the future of the White race".

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last month apologized to his family for carrying out the mass shooting, writing in a note he "had to commit this attack" because he cared "for the future of the White race," according to court documents.

Details about the handwritten note, found by the FBI in Payton S. Gendron's bedroom, were revealed in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by prosecutors in the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, as the US Justice Department announced multiple federal hate crime charges against the suspect. Some of the charges carry the potential for the death penalty.

"Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks," the complaint says.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in federal court Thursday morning before US Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr. He has been held in state custody on a slew of state criminal charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Along with the handwritten note, FBI agents found a receipt for a candy bar purchased at the Tops Friendly Market from March 8, when authorities believe he traveled to the store at least three times, the complaint says, making sketches of the store's layout and counting the number of Black people who were there.

Just over two months later, on May 14, Gendron returned to the store, where authorities say he shot 13 people, who ranged in age from 20 to 86. Eleven were Black and two were White, Buffalo police said.

The federal charges announced Wednesday include 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a violent crime, and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, according to a criminal complaint.

The latter three counts carry a potential death sentence. But Attorney General Merrick Garland has put a temporary hold on federal executions for the department to review its policies and procedures. Asked if federal prosecutors would seek the death penalty, Garland said the families of the victims and survivors of the shooting would be consulted.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Gendron for comment.

News of federal charges came Wednesday as Garland visited the site of the massacre and families of the victims.

"No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin," Garland said after meeting with family members.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Sonia Moghe and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

