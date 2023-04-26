Buddy Walk Terre Haute this Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Down Syndrome Indiana will bring its largest fundraising event to Terre Haute this Saturday.
The 7th Annual Buddy Walk Terre Haute helps raise money for Down Syndrome Indiana to provide educational resources and programs for local families.
The walk also promotes acceptance.
Everything kicks off at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. at ISU's Memorial Stadium.
The one-mile Buddy Walk steps off just after. There will also be an informational tent setup.
Team awards will be handed out, and entertainment will also be provided.