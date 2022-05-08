Budding new store holds soft opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The improvements just keep on coming to the 12 Points area!
This weekend was the soft opening for a budding new store, and just in time for Mother's Day!
Planty Lane is a small-owned tropical house plant shop.
The owner grows all of the plants herself, and there are over 100 different kinds of plants in store!
The owner says the 12 Points area has been seeing so much growth, but one thing the area was missing was growth in the plant department.
"Honestly plants bring me happiness, and just making a gorgeous plant shop and having it here...bringing happiness to 12 Points. I just felt like it was the perfect place," owner Stephanie Lane said.
You can find the soft hours on their Facebook page.
The grand opening is Father's Day weekend!