Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days, including today,
will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River
and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later
this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood
stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 16.4 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bruce Borders defeats Jeff Ellington in Indiana House District 45 Race

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting Machines

Voting Machines

 WTHI Editor

Incumbent Republican Bruce Borders defeated Jeff Ellington in the Indiana House District 45 primary race.

Borders defeated Ellington by a little over 500 votes.

He has served in the Indiana house for the last 16 years.

Borders campaigned on being socially and fiscally conservative.

He has told us before some of his focuses were on expanding the use of natural resources and fighting against transgender sports.

For Ellington, he is a current state representative of District 62.

He is a newcomer to District 45 after the redistricting lines were redrawn.

He lost the race 53 to 47% to Bruce Borders.

Ellington campaigned on job development and improving infrastructure.

Borders said he is thankful for his support system during what he says was a tough campaign.

"I'm grateful to god for the victory and to the son Jesus Christ and also to some friends, constantly when I was out there and depressed, and there was some nights where I'd cry myself to sleep because of the viciousness," Borders said.

News 10 reached out to Rep. Ellington for comment.

He agreed to speak with us Monday, but we called him several times Tuesday and left a voicemail, and he did not answer the phone nor get back to us.

