Bruce Borders defeats Jeff Ellington in Indiana House District 45 Race

Incumbent Republican Bruce Borders defeated Jeff Ellington in the Indiana House District 45 primary race.

Borders defeated Ellington by a little over 500 votes.

He has served in the Indiana house for the last 16 years.

Borders campaigned on being socially and fiscally conservative.

He has told us before some of his focuses were on expanding the use of natural resources and fighting against transgender sports.

For Ellington, he is a current state representative of District 62.

He is a newcomer to District 45 after the redistricting lines were redrawn.

He lost the race 53 to 47% to Bruce Borders.

Ellington campaigned on job development and improving infrastructure.

Borders said he is thankful for his support system during what he says was a tough campaign.

"I'm grateful to god for the victory and to the son Jesus Christ and also to some friends, constantly when I was out there and depressed, and there was some nights where I'd cry myself to sleep because of the viciousness," Borders said.

News 10 reached out to Rep. Ellington for comment.

He agreed to speak with us Monday, but we called him several times Tuesday and left a voicemail, and he did not answer the phone nor get back to us.