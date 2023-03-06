Broken pool heater at the Vigo County Aquatic Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A failed pool heater at the Vigo County Aquatic Center has caused some challenges for student-athletes.
Several events were relocated, but luckily, none were canceled.
Quick actions from the Vigo County School Corporation helped to get the pool temporarily fixed.
John Newport is the Chief Operating Officer for facilities at the Vigo County School's Aquatic Center. He says a "Lack of maintenance" wasn't to blame for the issues they had with the pool's heater.
"All of our pieces of equipment throughout the district, keep them maintained regularly, with regularly scheduled maintenance. It's just like any piece of equipment. Sometimes it fails, and sometimes we have to get it fixed," said Newport.
Newport says a pool's temperature should be 77 degrees or above for competitions. When the heater broke, temperatures dipped slightly below that. This led Sectionals to be relocated to Plainfield.
To make sure no programs or events were canceled, the Vigo County School Corporation and Rose-Hulman partnered up. This partnership allowed school practices and other programs to relocate to Rose-Hulman.
"We just thought it was best practice to relocate out swim by seven programs. To have our kids, instead of having them in water than they would have liked, we wanted to go ahead and ensure that we utilize one of those community partnerships," said Newport.
In order to find a temporary solution, the Aquatics Center staff increased the air temperature to about 90 degrees, which brought up the water temperature.
"Weather outside has warmed up a little bit, and maintaining our inner temperature as a higher temp, inside the building, the pool water temperature has come up enough to where we can start resuming regular programming," said Newport.
For a more permanent solution, Newport says the center ordered in new parts. Plus, they are looking into a "Redundant system."
So that if one does go out, we do have a second one back up. Looking at how we can implement that. First, we get the current one fixed, then were going to study a redundant system to see how we can incorporate that," said Newport.
Newport says the parts should be arriving soon.