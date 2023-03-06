Broken pool heater at the Vigo County Aquatic Center

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Tuesday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Thursday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Broken pool heater at the Vigo County Aquatic Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigo County Aquatic Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A failed pool heater at the Vigo County Aquatic Center has caused some challenges for student-athletes.

Broken Pool Heater At Vigo County Aquatic Center

Several events were relocated, but luckily, none were canceled.

Quick actions from the Vigo County School Corporation helped to get the pool temporarily fixed.

John Newport is the Chief Operating Officer for facilities at the Vigo County School's Aquatic Center. He says a "Lack of maintenance" wasn't to blame for the issues they had with the pool's heater.

"All of our pieces of equipment throughout the district, keep them maintained regularly, with regularly scheduled maintenance. It's just like any piece of equipment. Sometimes it fails, and sometimes we have to get it fixed," said Newport.

Newport says a pool's temperature should be 77 degrees or above for competitions. When the heater broke, temperatures dipped slightly below that. This led Sectionals to be relocated to Plainfield.

To make sure no programs or events were canceled, the Vigo County School Corporation and Rose-Hulman partnered up. This partnership allowed school practices and other programs to relocate to Rose-Hulman.

"We just thought it was best practice to relocate out swim by seven programs. To have our kids, instead of having them in water than they would have liked, we wanted to go ahead and ensure that we utilize one of those community partnerships," said Newport.

In order to find a temporary solution, the Aquatics Center staff increased the air temperature to about 90 degrees, which brought up the water temperature.

"Weather outside has warmed up a little bit, and maintaining our inner temperature as a higher temp, inside the building, the pool water temperature has come up enough to where we can start resuming regular programming," said Newport.

For a more permanent solution, Newport says the center ordered in new parts. Plus, they are looking into a "Redundant system."

So that if one does go out, we do have a second one back up. Looking at how we can implement that. First, we get the current one fixed, then were going to study a redundant system to see how we can incorporate that," said Newport.

Newport says the parts should be arriving soon.

