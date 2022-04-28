Broadband access expanding in northern Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Echo Wireless has received over 2 million dollars in funding for broadband. The local internet provider was awarded funding through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. That funding will help to expand broadband in Knox county.
Specifically, that expansion will happen in northeastern Knox county. Communities like Bicknell, Edwardsport, and Sandborn will be impacted. Areas in between all of these communities will also see a change.
News 10 had the chance to speak with folks at echo wireless. They say the expansion will involve expansions to wireless internet. That means more antennas.
There may also be more fiber cable laid. This would be in areas where homes sit closely together. The funding is the first of its kind in Knox county. The Knox county broadband taskforce was reformed in 2021. Since then the task force has been working to create these kinds of opportunities.
Chris Pfaff with the Knox County Broadband Taskforce says, "To see this come to fruition, I wouldn't say that we're done. I think that this is just the first step in a multi-year process to ensure that every single resident is able to achieve broadband speeds at home."