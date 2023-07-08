Bringing the Bash Back features ample entertainment during the day and a nice cruise at night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One event is providing all kinds of entertainment for the Wabash Valley tonight!
Bringing Back the Bash started on Friday with drag racing, great food, and music! And earlier Saturday, the Mill hosted a pre-event celebration with cool looking cars, live music, and bounce houses for the kids.
This was all in preparation for Cruising the Bash. With this event, it's great to get out and watch cool cars cruise down Wabash but, it's also for a good cause.
"And it's not even sometimes about the love of the car. It's just again - that community feeling. That's what it's about - just kinda giving back. We have opportunities to give back to the actual charities, local charities with this," said Sonny Rooney, event organizer.
Organizers say that the biggest thing that drives the money for charities is purchasing Cruising the Bash shirts. To buy a shirt to help out, click here.