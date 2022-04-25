Bringing history to life - Bridgeton Rendezvous 2022

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - History came alive over in Parke County this weekend! This was at the Bridgeton Rendezvous 2022!
Folks traveled all the way back to the 18th century to get a glimpse of what life was like.
Actors sported period clothing such as feather caps, long waist coats, and riding boots.
Visitors got the chance to try their hand at all sorts of things!
There was a trade fair, black powder shoots, knife throws, bow shooting, and hearth cooking in log cabins!
Organizers say the turn-out was historic in itself -- with over 1,000 people attending!
"We have had a really good turnout this year. More campers than we have ever had. We've had about 50 camps set up, and we have had more shooters than ever at the shoot this year," Organizer Celia Case said.
This was the 30th year for this event, and to make it even more special this was the 200th birthday for the 1822 log cabin!