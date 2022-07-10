'Bringing back the Bash' - a night full of engine revving good times

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you wondered why it was so backed up downtown Saturday night.
Well, folks were out and about 'bringing back the bash!'
People from all over the Valley were cruising down Wabash Avenue -- it was for the "Bring Back the Bash" event.
Both sides of Wabash were lined with spectators looking at cool cars from different decades.
It was all about having good times with even better friends, and making lasting memories!
