Bringing awareness to heart disease on National Wear Red Day

(WTHI) - The American Heart Association shares that, by wearing red, people raise awareness that heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S.
In fact, the Association says ever one in three deaths is caused by heart disease.
Wearing red also brings to attention that leading a healthy lifestyle can greatly reduce the chance of heart problems.
You can participate in Wear Red Day by:
- Wearing red
- Taking time to learn CPR, which you can learn about here
- Sharing the message on social media with the #IndyGoesRed and #WearRedDay hashtags