Bridgeton residents weigh in on a solution to address Covered Bridge Festival traffic concerns

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is still a few months away, but some Bridgeton residents have concerns about road closures for the event. Parke County commissioners held a meeting tonight to discuss the concerns.
The Covered Bridge Festival is the largest festival in the state of Indiana. Car and foot traffic is very heavy. Parke County commissioners need to address this issue.
The discussion got a little heated Thursday night. Bridgeton residents, Parke County commissioners, and officers met at Collom's Store in Bridgeton. They gathered to discuss suggestions for improved traffic during the festival.
"We're probably one of the few that allows cars to drive through where mass amounts of people are. We know we're gonna have to do something," said Parke County commissioner, Dan Collom.
Celia Case is a resident and owner of the Bridgeton 1878 House. The festival is crucial for her and her business, but she understands that there is an issue at hand.
"It is kind of dangerous because the tourists don't realize that these are county roads and that people have to drive on them. I kind of understand that they might have to close them during peak hours for safety sake," said Case.
The issue is that the main road that the festival sits on, allows foot and car traffic. Over the years this has become more and more of a safety hazard. Commissioners and officers have suggested putting concrete barriers at both ends of Main Street. They would have someone there to move the barrier for residents and business owners on that street as need be.
But residents and vendors are not thrilled with that idea.
"We can't get through there either. Now I understand where you're coming from, but I don't think it's going to work," the crowd of residents said.
People think that the barriers will cut off some vendors past the barriers, people won't be able to get to their homes, and it may even create more of a traffic issue with people coming from Rockville, Terre Haute, or Mansfield.
Residents have suggested creating wider sidewalks and roads, roped walkways, and even temporary traffic lines. Like other residents, Case hopes that the solution benefits everyone.
"I hope everyone can work together to come up with a solution and a compromise that will work for everyone - and for the safety of the public and for the residents as well," said Case.
Again, this was just a meeting for public input, so nothing has been decided yet. Collom says they plan on holding another meeting to finalize a plan before the festival in October.