Bridgeton Milling Days brings the community together

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Visitors from all over the state made their way to Bridgeton, Indiana this weekend to learn about the mills that helped make America.
Not only did visitors learn, but they also had a chance to see how the mill operates today as it would have 200 years ago.
Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, explained how unique and important this mill is to the people in Bridgeton and beyond.
"This is the oldest mill in the Midwest," he said. "We are not pretending, we are actually running it as a mill."
The Bridgeton Mill is designed after the world's first automated factory. Oliver Evans is the father of the American Industrial Revolution who designed and built the first automated factory.
Roe's Mill is designed after that exact flour mill and he explained why it is so important for visitors to know the history behind the factory.
"For them, for people to come in, and I am able to talk about the milling history and how tens of thousands of little towns started around the mill."
If you were unable to make it out to this weekend's event, do not worry. Roe explained that he business will be open every day except for Thanksgiving and Easter.
The Covered Bridge Festival will get underway on October 14!