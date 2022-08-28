Bridgeton goes back in time with Civil War reenactment

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to take a step back in time and bring history to life!
Visitors of Bridgeton were treated to authentic campsites, Civil War hospitals, and even the chance to meet Abraham Lincoln. Old-style lunches, shops, and music were also at the event.
Celia Case, the camp's organizer, explained the many benefits families and visitors had while experiencing Civil War Day.
"We have had lots of families and kids come through, she said," "They get to experiment with things hands-on, they learn, and it makes an impression. "It's a fun day for the whole family out here."
One of those families is the Briggs family. They made their way from Plainfield to Bridgeton after looking up nearby events for their family day. The father, Adam Briggs, spoke about how interactive the visit was for his family.
"It has been fun thus far, my son got to reenact a wound scene," he said. "He had his leg amputated and we have just been watching all of the Civil War reenactments today."
Briggs further explained that while the event is great for spending time with your family, it is also informative about what everyday life was like during this historical period.
"It's just a great opportunity to kind of do something with the kids and, not only get out-and-about outdoors, but also kind of see how life is reenacted and lived back in the 1800s," he said.
Case explained the world we know today is because of events like the Civil War, and at the end of the day, she wants everyone to understand that.
"Well, it's interesting to learn from history," she said. "We learn from our mistakes and just to get a feel of why things are the way they are today because you can see the cause and effect through history."
While this event has come to an end this weekend, there will be another living history even like this one next April. This time, covering the Revolutionary and Indian Wars.