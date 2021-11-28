BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christmas festivities are already underway in the Wabash Valley, and you can take part in them too!
The Covered Bridge Association is back with its annual Bridgeton Country Christmas Celebration.
People from across the Wabash Valley came together to support local businesses and get ahead on some holiday shopping.
Locals enjoyed everything from fresh baked goods to homemade quilts to unique woodwork and much more.
Organizers say this annual event is a great way to get the whole community into the holiday spirit!
"Just being a small, little quaint town like this people like to come see the Christmas decorations and do some shopping," Kathy Collom, the owner of Collom's General Store, said.
If you missed out on the Bridgeton Country Christmas Celebration this weekend, there are still more opportunities for you next weekend.
The festivities will be back on the following dates:
- Friday, December 3 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
- Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
- Sunday, December 5 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM.