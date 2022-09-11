Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.
Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection.
The bridge has had weight restrictions due to its current condition. But the county engineer says those weight restrictions will be gone when the work is done.
Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from Locust to Maple.
Work will continue through the end of November.