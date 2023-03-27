Bridge replacement west of Marshall will require closure of U.S. 40

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge replacement project will require U.S. 40 to close near Marshall, Illinois.
The project will replace the bridge over East Mill Creek 2 miles west of Marshall. The work is slated to begin Monday, April 3. The replacement will provide motorists with a more safe and smoother driving surface. The new bridge will also include 6-foot shoulders.
A state route detour utilizing Interstate 70 will be posted. The work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31.Only local traffic will be permitted on U.S. 40 between Cumberland Street, east of Martinsville, and East National Road, west of Marshall, during the bridge replacement.
IDOT encourages drivers to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.