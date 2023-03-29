Bridge Replacement Project: I-70 overpass at Darwin Road exit will be closed

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend the Indiana Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project. It's all to replace a bridge on Darwin Road.
That project includes lane restrictions and closing an Interstate 70 overpass. Once this road closes, it's expected to create more traffic near West Terre Haute.
Latisha Vester has lived in West Terre Haute for most of her life. She says she uses I-70 daily.
"A lot of us get to south Terre Haute quicker that way, so it's going to make it where we can't get south Terre Haute unless we go through town, especially us that live in the outskirts of town," said Vester.
Starting March 31, INDOT announced there will be nightly restrictions on I-70 Eastbound and Westbound under Darwin Road. Traffic on I-70 will likely be routed off the interstate and back onto the interstate using ramps.
Then, starting April 1, crews will close Darwin Road over I-70 for the bridge replacement project. Depending on the weather, the road won't reopen until mid-September. Knowing this, Vester says she will have to start planning ahead to avoid traffic jams on the road.
"School busses are going to be coming through here, so we're going to have to plan that. Plus, all of us that are going to work and stuff like that. That normally take you down to I-70, jump on the ramp, we're going to have to go around and come through school traffic in the morning," said Vester.
The detour for Darwin Road will follow South Robinson Place to West Illiana Drive to West National Avenue Vester says that detour is not a convenient route for most people.
"People that don't know the road, I mean you're taking literally less than 3 minutes to get right here, they have to take a good 10 to 15 minute drive all the way around instead," said Vester.
INDOT says the overpass has reached its lifespan. Plus, crews plan on removing the super-structure that's existing now. Vester understands why INDOT is replacing the overpass, but she isn't content with the timing of it.
"It sucks that's it's happing right now. I mean construction takes a little bit longer than anticipated, no matter what it seems like," said Vester.
the entire project is expected to be complete in October of this year.