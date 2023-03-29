Bridge Replacement Project: I-70 overpass at Darwin Road exit will be closed

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bridge Replacement Project: I-70 overpass at Darwin Road exit will be closed

  • Updated
Full Bridge Closure

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)  - This weekend the Indiana Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project. It's all to replace a bridge on Darwin Road.

Bridge Replacement Project

That project includes lane restrictions and closing an Interstate 70 overpass. Once this road closes, it's expected to create more traffic near West Terre Haute.

Latisha Vester has lived in West Terre Haute for most of her life. She says she uses I-70 daily.

"A lot of us get to south Terre Haute quicker that way, so it's going to make it where we can't get south Terre Haute unless we go through town, especially us that live in the outskirts of town," said Vester.

Starting March 31, INDOT announced there will be nightly restrictions on I-70 Eastbound and Westbound under Darwin Road. Traffic on I-70 will likely be routed off the interstate and back onto the interstate using ramps.

Then, starting April 1, crews will close Darwin Road over I-70 for the bridge replacement project. Depending on the weather, the road won't reopen until mid-September. Knowing this, Vester says she will have to start planning ahead to avoid traffic jams on the road.

"School busses are going to be coming through here, so we're going to have to plan that. Plus, all of us that are going to work and stuff like that. That normally take you down to I-70, jump on the ramp, we're going to have to go around and come through school traffic in the morning," said Vester.

The detour for Darwin Road will follow South Robinson Place to West Illiana Drive to West National Avenue Vester says that detour is not a convenient route for most people.

Darwin Road I-70 detour Bridge Replacement

"People that don't know the road, I mean you're taking literally less than 3 minutes to get right here, they have to take a good 10 to 15 minute drive all the way around instead," said Vester.

INDOT says the overpass has reached its lifespan. Plus, crews plan on removing the super-structure that's existing now. Vester understands why INDOT is replacing the overpass, but she isn't content with the timing of it.

"It sucks that's it's happing right now. I mean construction takes a little bit longer than anticipated, no matter what it seems like," said Vester. 

the entire project is expected to be complete in October of this year.