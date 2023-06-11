Breast cancer survivors get medical treatment advice from local professionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local breast cancer survivors got to enjoy some good food and fellowship on Saturday!
The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors hosted the Gather for the Good Luncheon at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Survivors enjoyed a nice lunch and then listened in on a panel of local medical professionals discussing breast cancer survivorship.
Doctor Janie Myers is a local surgeon on the panel. She talks about what cancer survivorship is all about.
"This is a time for them to ask questions. get some comprehensive care from people that see people before they have surgery, then after they have surgery. and what they can expect and be prepared for," said Myers.
The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors organization even hands out goody bags full of post-surgery remedies, like a silk pillowcase.