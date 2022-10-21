Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Breast Cancer Survivors talk about the importance of mammogram screenings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States. That's why it's important to get a mammogram to detect early signs of breast cancer.

Nina Storey, Jennifer Leieacher, and Mary Humphries are all survivors of breast cancer and are part of the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization.

They all found out their diagnosis through routine mammograms and self-checks.

With battling this terrible disease, they all went through different stages of grief.

"For me, it was like going through stages of grief. I was shocked, then your mad, then you're getting all this research, and then your like, I can't read anything," said Humphries.

Coral Cochran is the founder of the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Organization.

Storey says it was the organization and her loved ones that helped her when she was at her lowest.

"I remember when I was just going through chemo and finding out about the group, I'd say "Oh, Coral, I don't feel like coming in this week, and she'd say, 'well, you need to come. you need to come, and she was absolutely right,"' said Storey.

Dr. Ashahis Charabarti is a medical oncologist at Hope Center. He says due to the pandemic, he has seen fewer patients get mammogram screenings. He also says getting a mammogram is crucial in detecting early signs of breast cancer.

"Sometimes you don't feel any mass. If you do a mammogram, it can pick up a mass, and an abnormal mass in the breasts, it's really really small, that you can't feel it in a clinical examination alone or by feeling it," said Charabarti.

Leieacher says getting a mammogram is an absolute necessity.

"Women need to continue to get mammograms on a regular basis even through a middle of a pandemic. I still go every year to get mine. That's one thing I don't miss," said Leiecher.

These survivors are already tough, but they say going through this battle made them even stronger.

"I'm stronger than I ever thought I was. It wasn't something I enjoyed going through for sure, but I know that I can do it," said Storey.

The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors meet on the second of every Saturday each month at MCL.