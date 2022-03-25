Brazilian ambassador visits Brazil, Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A U.S. ambassador visited a Wabash Valley city.
Brazilian Ambassador to the U.S. Nestor Forster made a stop in Brazil during a two-day visit to Indiana on Friday.
Forster said he insisted on making a trip to the city to continue a friendship between the city and the country. A friendship that has lasted for over 150 years.
Brazil City Council President Steve Bell said it was an honor to continue the friendship.
"We always think of ourselves as a small, midwestern community," Bell said. "To be recognized or even known about from a magnificent country and have a friendship that's grown over the years...it's just nice to rekindle an old friendship."
Bell presented Forster with a key to the city, and the ambassador gifted the city with a book about Brazilian plants. The ambassador also prayed a blessing for the city.
Forster also took time to visit the fountain in Forest Park, which was a gift from the country back in 1954.
The visit was about more than just two friends visiting. It was also about making plans for the future.
Since both areas are known for agriculture, Forster said he would like to see collaboration happen in the future.
"Perhaps having a local trade mission organized," he said. "To visit some key investors in Brazil, so we can expand the exchanges we already have."
Forster said it was the similarities that keep this friendship alive.
"Being the two biggest democracies in our hemisphere," he said. "The values we share in terms of human rights, for the rule of law, for the economic freedom, those are things that gather us together."
Bell said this visit marks a new chapter in this friendship.
"We're planting sees here today," he said. "We're looking forward to growth in the future."