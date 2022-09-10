Brazil Mayor's Ride gets underway for another great year!

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley mayor is getting behind an important cause this weekend. It's all part of this year's annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil, Indiana.
The 11th annual event got underway at City Hall on Saturday.
Mayor Brian Wyndham led a group of motorcyclists throughout the city to enjoy all of the beauty Brazil has to offer.
Folks came from all over to join in on the fun and raise money for the Clay County Humane Society.
The mayor says he is grateful to see this event turn into a huge success over the years.