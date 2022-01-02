Brazil Mayor, Brian Wyndham, reflects on progress made in 2021

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - 2021 was a year full of growth for one Wabash Valley community!
Over in Brazil, Indiana, they are celebrating many additions to their city -- such as the building of a new city garage.
This new garage has been a much-needed upgrade for decades.
They are also looking at utility expansions, to promote more industrial growth in 2022.
In the downtown area, they are seeing more and more development -- with businesses and retailors popping up quickly.
Although they have had to battle the ill effects of the pandemic like everyone else, Mayor Wyndham says they have more exciting things on the horizon for the year ahead.
"It's really important to see that business building. You know it's contagious -- the more that you see come in, the more that will follow."
Wyndham says that the community can expect the street-scape to continue to develop.