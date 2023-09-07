Brazil man sentenced to 85 years in prison for 2020 murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Cody Wade to 85 years in prison.
That's after a jury convicted him for the murder of Carl Havilland in June 2020.
Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke said this case was among the most horrific she's ever tried.
She also said Wade had only been out of prison for three months when he committed the murder.
Wade must serve 75 percent of his sentence. He still has cases pending in Clay and Vigo Counties.