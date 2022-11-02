Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties.
Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
Police say Corbin led them on a chase through Vigo and Clay county. The chase ended on the 5000 block of U.S. 340 in Clay County where they arrested him.
He'll face charges in Vigo county. He'll later be extradited to Clay County for several additional warrants.