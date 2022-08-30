Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city.
The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage vandalism in the community. On Tuesday, a check was presented to complete the $5,000 funding for the project.
Brazil mayor Bryan Wyndham expressed that, while it is not an everyday issue, vandalism in his city needs addressed.
"We experience it and it is one of those things that seems like we go a good while and everything runs pretty smooth, then all of the sudden you go through a spell," he said. "The trouble is there can be a lot of damage done, it comes at quite a cost."
During the presentation, Clay County Community Parks Association (CCPA) mentioned that bathrooms have been the main target of vandalism in the parks.
Cindy White, President of the CCPA, explained the benefits of a project like this.
"You know, we have eyes in the sky now that can watch when the police have to be other places." she said.
The announcement of the new technology alone has people in the community feeling better. White said, "I think it will make anyone feel safer, it makes me feel safer to be in this community because the mayor, the government, and the citizens of this community are proactive."
Mayor Wyndham spoke on the importance of the project and why it was necessary for the community.
"I think this, in the long run is a very proactive venture, and we need to pursue it," he said. "It's a win-win situation for everybody involved, except for the people doing the vandalism."
It was also expressed that this project is to help police officers throughout the entire community as they are unable to be everywhere at once.