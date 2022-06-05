Brazil Concert Band returns for the summer season

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Concert Band is back for the summer season, and Sunday was its season opener!
The concert was called "On with the Show!"
Folks from all over the Wabash Valley gathered at the Forest Park Bandshell for a night full of sizzling summer sounds.
The show featured pieces from "From Maine to Oregon", "Poet and Peasant Overture," "Beauty and the Beast," among many others.
The BCB honored the people of Ukraine with their national anthem prior to the show.
If you missed out on Sunday's show, do not worry.
The band performs every Sunday, rain or shine, June through August.
Their next program is on June 12th. The band will present "Tour of America, Out West" in Forest Park at 8 p.m.