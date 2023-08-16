Branches and limbs from June's severe weather pile up at county highway garage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June's storm certainly left a mess, with downed trees and limbs scattered everywhere.
The county and city have been picking up the debris ever since.
As a result, there is a heap of tree branches and limbs piled up at the Vigo County highway garage.
News 10 talked with Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard to learn the latest on when it will be disposed of. He says they don't have a timeframe yet.
But he did share that it's going to cost roughly $30,000 to chip all the wood.
Clinkenbeard says the governor announcing an emergency declaration could help with the funding.
"These are all costs that aren't in the budget, so any help that we can get would save the taxpayers money for sure," Clinkenbeard told us.
By the end of the week, he says they'll be reporting a dollar amount needed to the state.