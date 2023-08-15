Boys and Girls Club set to start after school program - here's what parents need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school is back in full swing, many parents are seeking out after school programs for their kids.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is now accepting applications for its program. They're taking in kids ages 5 to 15.
Schools will transport the kids directly to the Learning Lab. While there, kids will receive tutoring, get snacks, and participate in fun activities.
Organizers say this is a helpful tool for parents who may still be at work when school's out. The Learning Lab is on Brown Avenue and is open from 2:30 until 7:00 p.m.
The program will start next Monday, and applications will be open year-long. Learn more here.