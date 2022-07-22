Boy Scout building climbing wall for Sheriff's Youth Ranch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch is getting a new addition, and it's all thanks to a Boy Scout looking to earn his wings.
17-year-old Joshua Gephart II is building a climbing wall for the ranch. The 8 feet by 16 feet climbing structure will be a part of the ranch's youth confidence course.
It is Gephart's hope that he will earn the title of Eagle Scout at the end of this project. Eagle Scout is the Boy Scout's highest honor. But, Gephart said this project is about more than just earning this title. It's about helping other kids.
"You know it's gonna give them a bigger mind on how much they can climb," he said. "And really just boost their confidence altogether."
If you'd like to help the project with a donation, you can contact the ranch at 317-460-4242.