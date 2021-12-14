"Boy are we glad to see that smiling face!!" Parke Co. Deputy Chris McCann discharged from hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The updates just keep getting better for a Parke County Sheriff's Office deputy who has been hospitalized with serious medical problems.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The updates just keep getting better for a Parke County Sheriff's Office deputy who has been hospitalized with serious medical problems.
Deputy Chris McCann had been in the hospital since November after he went into cardiac arrest. On Monday night - he came home.
On Monday morning, we shared an update with you from his wife that said McCann was improving and was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office posted a video and photos of Deputy McCann's homecoming on Monday evening.
On social media, the sheriff's office said:
Boy are we glad to see that smiling face!!
Our department thanks each and every one of you who has offered prayers and positive vibes. We appreciate them more than you'll ever know.
Please continue to keep Chris in your prayers as he works hard to regain his strength in the days to come.
We are glad to see that smiling face too!
This isn't McCann's fire battle.
We first told you about Deputy Chris McCann last July when his heart stopped beating. McCann recovered and returned to the sheriff's office in October.