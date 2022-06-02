Boulder Industries faces more delays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major multi-million dollar project has been tabled once again by the Terre Haute City Council.
We first told you that Boulder Industries was hoping to expand into the city of Terre Haute back in April.
It would take up operations at Pyrolex, a former company that went bankrupt, on Steelton Avenue.
The project would bring a $40 million dollar investment to the community in the first phase and more in phase two. It would also bring 60 new jobs.
On Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council tabled this project due to a request by the petitioner. This is now the second time this project has been tabled by the council.
The project will be back up for discussion this July. The hope is to have a final vote by July 7, 2022.