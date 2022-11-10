Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait.
On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now.
City council voted 7-2 to fail the rezoning of the property on South Center Street.
It would have allowed the opening of a Botox facility near the Farrington's Grove neighborhood.
At Thursday's meeting, several neighbors spoke out against the facility.
Council members say while the window is narrowing for the facility, it may not necessarily be closed.
Terre Haute city councilman George Azar says he thinks the facility could still be operated as an owner-operated facility.
He says while that may be a loophole, the rezoning guarantees the center will not be here, for now.
Azar voted for the rezoning.
He says with the ability to have anyone move in; it leaves the possibility for more problems to come in.
He says the Botox facility potentially could have brought in less traffic.
While Azar was for it, the majority of neighbors and council were against the rezoning.
Councilman Curtis DeBaun was one of those opposed.
He says he wanted to vote for what the neighbors wanted.
He felt the facility would bring in too many people.
"It was going to be a planned development, so we knew what was going to go in there. And they've done an amazing job with remodeling it. My vote was more pro-neighbor, even though they might not think so," Azar said.
"There was a lot of opposition from the neighborhood, to be honest. It was a very residential neighborhood, and I didn't feel like a business was appropriate for that," DeBaun said.
Also at Thursday's city council meeting, the council voted to add the 12 Points area to the downtown business district in Terre Haute.
City and 12 Points leaders say they hope this will bring more opportunities for growth in the area.
City councilman Curtis DeBaun says this will allow benefits that go to downtown businesses to also go to businesses in 12 Points.
He says it should also make it easier to start businesses in the 12 Points area.
DeBaun says the 12 Points revitalization is something he has enjoyed supporting because its people doing the work instead of the city government.
"I think what is being done in 12 Points right now is really amazing. There's a great group of people at the 12 Points revitalization committee. The effort they've made in the last couple years is really changing that area. I find it really exciting," he said.
The 12 Points ordinance passed unanimously.