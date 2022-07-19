Both sides hit pause in Vigo County School Corporation transgender lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - There's a temporary pause in a lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation.
Two transgender students are suing over the use of bathrooms.
Indiana's Attorney General says he supports the Vigo County School Corporation in federal lawsuit involving two transgender students
Both sides in this case have agreed to put the case on hold with a "stay."
They're awaiting the ruling in a similar case involving Martinsville schools.
A judge had already implemented a preliminary injunction in the Vigo County case. It allows the students, who identify as boys, to use most boys' restroom and locker-room facilities.
"The law is really clear..." ACLU breaks down the gender identity lawsuit against Vigo Co. School Corporation
A similar order is in place in the Martinsville case.