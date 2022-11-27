Books and local brews - a new business is open in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Books and local brews? Name a better combination.
One new business in the 12 Points area is officially welcoming customers!
The 12 Points Book Company features beer and wine from local companies! These include Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, and WaterTower Estates.
There are also books galore for all of your literature needs!
The owner says he wanted to create an inviting space with a living room feel.
"A place to be, I hope to bring a place to be," Owner John Cannaday said.
Cannaday also has plans to bring in an expresso machine next year!
Find out more here.