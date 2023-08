OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Authorities say they have recovered a man's body from East Fork Lake in Olney, Il, Wednesday.

News 10 first told you about the situation when officers first started searching for the man, who remains unidentified.

The man reportedly went missing after a "boating incident" on Monday afternoon.

The lake is now open again to the public.