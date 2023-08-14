Body of Bloomington man found in Monroe Lake, second body found over the weekend

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a Bloomington man from Monroe Lake.

It happened Sunday afternoon, only a day after recovering the body of a New York man from the same lake.

First responders responded to the Monroe Creek area a little after 2 p.m. Witnesses say the man jumped off a boat into the water and never came back up.

Conservation Officers later found 66-year-old Paul Bosler.

Officers tried reviving him; he later died at the hospital.

Witnesses say Bosler was not wearing a life jacket.