 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body of Bloomington man found in Monroe Lake, second body found over the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
boat photo
Provided by Indiana DNR

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a Bloomington man from Monroe Lake.

It happened Sunday afternoon, only a day after recovering the body of a New York man from the same lake. 

First responders responded to the Monroe Creek area a little after 2 p.m. Witnesses say the man jumped off a boat into the water and never came back up.

Conservation Officers later found 66-year-old Paul Bosler.

Officers tried reviving him; he later died at the hospital.

Witnesses say Bosler was not wearing a life jacket.