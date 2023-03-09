Bodies of 2 Mexico kidnapping victims expected to be returned to the US for further autopsies, source says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all agricultural levees. Some county roads are impassable. High water isolates a few rural residents. Basement flooding begins along Water Street in Montezuma. Medusa Aggregates Company Plant Number 9 begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday, March 18. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&