Board member reacts to new Vigo County Supt. selection

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools leaders say they're excited about the future. It's after they recently selected a new superintendent.
We told you leaders had selected Dr. Chris Himsel for the position. He's served the last 12 years as superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools.
Friday, we caught up with Vigo County School Board member, Rick Burger. He says the vote to choose Himsel was unanimous.
The board believes he comes with several qualifications and leadership skills that make him right for the job.
Himsel has education experience in several Indiana communities including Fort Wayne, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. Burger says the board is eager to work with Himsel, and hopes the community will feel the same way.
Though the board has selected Himsel, he'll not begin his position until July 1st. There will be a public hearing discussing his contract on Monday, June 5th.