Blues Fest may be gone, but this downtown music festival looks to fill its shoes with family-friendly event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local youth organization is putting its own spin on a music festival in Terre Haute.

Last year, organizers at Blues at the Crossroads said the event would be coming to an end.

Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end."

But now, Chances and Services for Youth is filling the gap with its Music at the Crossroads.

There will still be live music and food, along with a free kid zone.

The event will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley. Organizers say while Blues at the Crossroads was more geared toward adults - the event will now cater to all ages.

"But Big brothers big sisters -- we are a family-focused organization, so we want to offer events that families can come out and enjoy," Emily Freeman said.

It's all happening in downtown Terre Haute on September 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the fun will go on until midnight.

Tickets are open for pre-sale now. Learn how to get your hands on them here.